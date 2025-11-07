Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Drops Glamorous IG Pics Hours Before Bar Exam Results Drop

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kim Kardashian’s keeping her cool before judgment day -- hours away from her California bar exam results -- and she’s on IG lookin’ cool, calm, and without a care in the world.

Check it out ... if you thought the aspiring lawyer was stressing, think again! She looked totally zen in an angelic white 'fit Friday morning, striking poses on a dreamy beach getaway like the bar results were the furthest thing on her mind.

The SKIMS queen was flaunting her curves in a tight white number ... looking straight-up heavenly as she wandered the rocky beachfront.

Kim Kardashian On The Study Grind
The vibes are pure Kim K ... unbothered, flawless, and clearly checked out on vacay mode when she hit upload ... all on the very day her California bar results drop!

WAITING GAME
The bar exam is a brutal 2-day grind -- one of the toughest in the country -- with only 53.8% passing the July 2024 round. So judging by Kim’s chill beach flex, either she knows she bombed it ... or she’s confident she slayed it.

Good luck, Kim -- justice (and Instagram) never sleep!

