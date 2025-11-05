Kendall Jenner Shares Sexy Naked Pics To Mark 30th Birthday

Kendall Jenner’s kicked off a whole new decade -- and she’s clearly setting the tone ... by showing up in her birthday suit, literally!

Yup, the supermodel blessed the 'gram with a dump from her 30th birthday getaway -- and let’s just say, it’s a scenic treat, 'cause we’re talking full-on artsy nudes, including one where she used sand as nature’s pasties.

In one shot, Kendall’s catching Z’s on a hammock with a book doing double duty as a cover-up -- while in another, she’s totally bare, perched on the beach while looking out at the ocean.

She even tossed in a cheeky nude mirror selfie for good measure -- plus a few bikini snaps and candid moments with friends, proving she rang in 30 exactly how you’d expect... sun, sand, and zero stress.

