Kendall Jenner's Hot Bikini Shots to Kick Off Her Big 3-0 Bday!

If there’s one thing about Kendall Jenner -- she’s always Jenner-ous with the heat! And what better excuse to scroll through the archives than her big 3-0?

Check out the gallery -- 'cause it looks like Kendall’s been in her dirty-30-flirty era long before the candles hit the cake ... showing off that supermodel physique in the tiniest of bikinis!

Of course, Kendall’s got posing down to an art ... swapping catwalks for coastlines and serving looks while soaking up the sun in every jet-set spot imaginable.