'All's Fair' Starring Kim Kardashian Struggling on Rotten Tomatoes After Debut

Kim Kardashian might not see this as fair ... her new Ryan Murphy series "All's Fair" has a 0% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes!

Here's the sitch -- the new legal drama debuted on Hulu Tuesday and has been reviewed by 8 professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes as of Wednesday morning ... and it's amassed a 0% rating.

Now, things are looking better in terms of audience reviews, with the Popcornmeter at 57% after more than 100 posts.

Let's take a deeper dive ... Angie Han -- one of the top Rotten Tomato critics and a TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter -- calls Kim's performance "stiff and affectless without a single authentic note."

Consequence of Sound Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller likens the series to a "fever dream" and "a peek into an alternate universe occupied by creatures who might look vaguely human but do not speak or act as you and I do."

Lucy Mangan of The Guardian calls "All's Fair" ... "existentially terrible."

Now, things are far more mixed on the audience side ... with some bashing the series and others rooting it on.

Right now, the first 3 episodes of "All's Fair" are out, and a new episode will drop on Hulu weekly through its Dec. 9 finale.