Lori Harvey Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!

Lori Harvey is here to save your Tuesday -- 'cause we’ve got her hottest shots lined up, guaranteed to wake you right up and have your brain buzzing ... all the way down to that tricky jigsaw at the bottom!

Scroll through our gallery because if you ever needed proof, this is it ... Lori's always parked in some sun-soaked corner of the world, serving nonstop, smokin'-hot bikini snaps like it’s a full-time job.

One thing about Lori ... she knows how to switch it up. Whether she’s topping off a look with a hat or serving full-on, photoshoot-level fierceness, she never misses. No notes, ever.