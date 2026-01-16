Jennie Kim Hot Shots to Kick Off Her Big 3-0 Birthday!

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim just hit the big 3-0 ... and we’re rounding up her hottest shots in one place -- plus tossing in a Memoji pairing game, 'cause why not?

LBR ... Jennie is a full-blown style menace. She knows exactly how to crank up the sexy, work every angle, and serve fashion with zero effort -- all very obvious once you start scrolling this gallery.

If you need a lil' breather from the hotness, we've got you covered ... take this test and see if you can spot the Jennie Kim Memoji matches.

Then it’s right back to the pics -- more fierce, fun, and fabulous Jennie coming right up!