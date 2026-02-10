Sophie Rain Stuns in Tiny Bikinis During Mexico Beach Trip

Sophie Rain's enjoying some well-deserved R&R after making bank on OnlyFans last year ... soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini on a Mexican beach.

The influencer lounged around the beach in the Cancun area over the weekend ... wearing a couple cheeky 2-piece bikinis which left little to the imagination.

Rain's thong-style, multicolored numbers clung to her curves while she pulled back her silky brown locks and even went down to the sand for a few glam shots.

Photos are Sophie's stock-in-trade, as you know ... so, even though she's chilling on the beach with some of her pals, she never turns down some great lighting if she can help it.

Rain's been posting from south of the border frequently over the last couple days ... earlier today, Rain shared a pic in a tight blue dress and danced on a balcony -- captioning the clip "cancun 🇲🇽."

Of course, Rain's got more than enough cash to cover the bill on this trip for herself and her friends ... as you know, she recently claimed her fans on OF have made it rain to the tune of $100 million for her.