Who Is Sophie Rain? What to Know About the OnlyFans Star

How Sophie Rain Made It To The Top Of OnlyFans

Sophie Rain's had a wild ride to the top of OnlyFans ... and we're here for all of it!

The content creator's gone from what she says were rough beginnings to becoming one of the highest-earning individuals on the platform over a period of just a few years.

We're going to take a look into her background and see how she ended up becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the internet.

Rain's Claimed Her Family Struggled Financially

Sophie's claimed she was raised in humble surroundings, and stated her family would often rely on food stamps.

Oh, and we should mention her parents are churchgoing Christians ... and she still holds onto her religious beliefs -- which she believes don't conflict with her choice of career.

Sophie eventually decided to get a minimum-wage job serving food, and she ended up joining OnlyFans after her sister Sierra, who was active on the platform, encouraged her to start creating explicit content, according to People.

Although Sophie ended up being fired from her position, she more than made up for the lost income.

She's Claimed She Became a Millionaire After Joining OnlyFans

Sophie made a splash on OnlyFans when she joined the platform in 2023 and quickly became one of its top creators.

A big part of her appeal to her fans is her identity as a Christian -- and as a virgin, as she claims to be.

Sophie's seen serious windfalls of cash from her work on the platform, and she claimed she'd made $43 million at the end of 2024.

Rain revealed on a vlog with David Dobrik the number actually ballooned to a cool $82 million the following year.

Sophie Co-Founded The Bop House in 2024

Sophie's activity on OnlyFans hasn't always been a solo effort ... because she helped launch creator collective The Bop House in December 2024.

Sophie launched the collective, which is run out of a mansion in Florida, alongside fellow OnlyFans star Aishah Sofey, who appeared with Sophie in the collective's announcement video.

The mansion houses several OnlyFans creators who work on various forms of content ... think of it as sort of a Gen-Z Playboy Mansion.