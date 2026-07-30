Clavicular’s Alleged Female Battery Victim Wants to See His Streaming Contract

Let Me See Your Kick Contract!!!

The woman suing Clavicular for sexual battery is making moves in court to see how much money he earns from his deal with streaming company Kick ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim, Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, is trying to get Kick to produce Clav's contract.

Aleksandra claims Clavicular plied her with alcohol and had sex with her while she was a minor, and injected her face with a non-FDA-approved drug called Aqualyx, without having a medical license.

She claimed the alleged injection took place on Clavicular's livestream. He denied all claims of wrongdoing.

In new docs, Aleksandra claims she is still waiting for Kick to turn over the contract.

Aleksandra also claims she has witnesses to back up her claims. She said Clavicular is an adult with more than "one million followers and targeted a vulnerable minor from a troubled background."

Clavicular previously denied the claims via his lawyer, Steve Kramer.

The attorney told TMZ ... "These are allegations only and remain unproven. [Clavicular] denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself."