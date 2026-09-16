Taylor Frankie Paul Allegedly Failed Multiple Drug Tests, Parenting Time Cut

Taylor Frankie Paul's parenting time has been reduced after she allegedly failed multiple court-ordered drug tests amid custody disputes with ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ ... Taylor allegedly failed multiple drug tests in the last 60 days. As a result, we're told the court ordered that she be limited to 8 hours of parenting time each week -- four with her 2 kids with Tate, and four with her child with Dakota.

The alleged substances involved remain unclear ... however, we're told at least one of them is not commonly available as a prescription med.

Sources close to Taylor tell TMZ ... there's been a strict gag order in the case, so they view any info leaked to the media as a continuation of the harassment and intimidation Taylor's experienced throughout the custody battle.

This all comes on the heels of Mikayla Matthews' exit from "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

She cited her own experiences with abuse and said continuing to film felt wrong and unethical ... strongly insinuating there's abusive behavior going on behind the scenes of the show.

Taylor shares 9-year-old Indy and 6-year-old Ocean with Tate ... and 2-year-old Ever with Dakota.

The dialing back of of her parenting time comes months after a judge expanded Taylor's parenting schedule to one weekday and alternating weekends ... all unsupervised. Dakota remained Ever's primary custodial parent.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

In June, Tate sought sole legal and physical custody of Indy and Ocean, citing Taylor's involvement in a 2023 confrontation with Dakota. Video obtained by TMZ showed Taylor throwing metal barstools, with police saying one struck Indy.

Taylor pleaded guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault and received three years of probation. Prosecutors dropped four other charges, including domestic violence in the presence of a child and child abuse.

Taylor and Dakota were granted mutual three-year protective orders in April.