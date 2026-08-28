Taylor Frankie Paul Is Expected to Remain on 'Mormon Wives' Despite Legal Drama

Taylor Frankie Paul's future on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" remains intact ... 'cause Hulu is still firmly behind her, despite tons of legal drama ... TMZ has learned.

A Hulu source tells TMZ ... the streamer remains fully supportive of Taylor and expects her to continue participating in the hit reality series ... a clear vote of confidence as she continues her journey both personally and professionally.

A source close to Taylor echoes that sentiment, telling us Hulu has worked with the MomTok star for four years and knows "her heart and what she stands for."

We're told Taylor has been doing the work and "shows up every day striving to be the best employee, co-worker, and mother."

As we reported, ABC pulled Taylor's planned season of "The Bachelorette" after TMZ published video showing her throwing a barstool at ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen while one of her children was in the room.

Taylor has since been embroiled in custody battles with Dakota and her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

Utah's Department of Children and Family Services has also asked a juvenile court to find her three children abused, neglected or dependent and order protective supervision.