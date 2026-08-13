Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex-Husband Tate Asks Court To Unseal Drug Test Results

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, filed a motion to unseal drug test results as part of their bitter custody battle, TMZ has learned.

Tate, who shares kids Indy and Ocean with Taylor, filed court docs on Thursday with his request.

The move comes weeks after Tate asked the court to grant him a restraining order against Taylor due to her alleged increasingly erratic behavior.

Tate said he believed he should have sole legal and physical custody of the kids. Taylor adamantly denied his accusations.

A couple of weeks later, the judge ordered Taylor to submit to drug tests in the case. The court said the Mormon Wives star would have unsupervised visits with her kids, unless a drug test came back dirty … then the visits would become supervised.

Sources close to Taylor previously told TMZ she believes her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, is spreading lies to Tate, which caused him to rush to court.