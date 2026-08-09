Taylor Frankie Paul Seems to React to Dakota Mortensen & Shinia Powell Going IG Official

Taylor Frankie Paul apparently responded to her ex Dakota Mortensen going Instagram official with Shinia Powell ... and it seems it didn't take her by surprise.

The reality star shared an A.I. picture of two women -- who appear to be strange-looking versions of herself and Shinia -- wearing skimpy tops. She wrote, "Who do you think meets weekly now in the same fit with there alanis..."

She added in the caption, "This isn’t news to me. If anything cheers to us brown eyed girls showing up in the same outfit with our alani’s."

She doesn't use Shinia's name specifically ... but it seems clear that's to whom she's referring.

As you know ... Shinia and Dakota shared a series of photos of them loved up Sunday ... taking their romance from rumored to real in a matter of just a few snaps.

They captioned the sweet post, "Soaking up our last bit of summer."

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul

While the two may be having a wonderful summer, Taylor's been talking a lot about her past online ... diving into the alleged emotional abuse of her ex.

In a new video also posted Sunday, doesn't mention Dakota by name ... but it's clear she's talking about him when she claims she was psychologically abused.