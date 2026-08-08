Taylor Frankie Paul Called Out for Alleged Courthouse A.I. Photos After Probation Ends

Taylor Frankie Paul is getting called out for allegedly posting what appears to be A.I.-generated courthouse photos as she celebrated the end of her 3-year probation.

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Check it out -- the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star shared a handful of pics Friday as she marked the end of her probation. The first snap shows her walking through what appears to be the courthouse, and the second shows her sitting before the judge in a courtroom.

The third photo is where things get really interesting ... she's walking in the courthouse with the same exact expression and head tilt as the first photo, with a young woman taking a selfie with her. The final pic on the slide shows her sitting in the courthouse with a strikingly similar expression as the first and third snaps.

Fans quickly called her out over the pics ... and Taylor certainly saw the comments -- even writing that she was pleading the fifth in response to one user!

Despite there maybe being some funny business involved in her pics ... Taylor's caption was serious as she reflected on the period of her life and her experience with domestic violence. Remember, her probation stemmed from her February 2023 domestic violence arrest involving her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

She wrote in part ... "DV is a sneaky cycle to get stuck in because by the time you realize what actually is happening you’re already stuck in it. I don’t care if you see me as the villain or victim. This all surfacing the way it viciously and vindictively did, has been hell on earth and if I didn’t have the support I have I don’t think I would have made it through."

She added, "However those same people not only get to see they failed to destroy me, but they freed me."

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

As you know, TMZ released video from the night that led to her arrest ... which showed her throwing a barstool at Dakota, resulting in a stool striking her daughter.