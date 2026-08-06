'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Renewed for Season 6

The future of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" was up in the air for a while after the Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen controversy ... but TMZ can confirm the popular series is coming back for a 6th season.

Series star Layla Taylor announced the reality show's return Thursday on Hulu's "Get Real" podcast ... and sources tell TMZ ... 20 brand-spanking new episodes have been ordered.

As for whether TFP will be back ... the network is holding casting cards close to the vest -- but obviously Layla is on board!

As you know ... filming on season 5 hit a massive snag -- and stopped production -- back in March over domestic violence allegations between Taylor and Dakota. That has all since been legally ironed out -- but those two remain locked in a nasty custody battle that includes dual restraining orders.

TMZ broke the news ... cameras finally went back up in April for season 5 to finish production ... and TFP did return to film her portion of the season's intro -- but she did not sit for a wrap-up confessional.

As for when season 5 will drop ... no official word, but it seems to be a pretty good bet it will be sooner rather than later if they're readying to get those cameras rolling again!