Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence After DCFS Court Filing

My DCFS Case Is Not What It Looks Like!!!

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Instagram/@taylorfrankieapul

Taylor Frankie Paul is breaking her silence after explosive court filings in her ongoing custody case became public ... saying there are both true and false claims circulating, and that anything she believes is "way off or misconstrued" will be addressed by her attorneys in court.

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star posted a lengthy Instagram video Saturday, telling followers she hasn't felt the need to read the documents because she "lived" the events they're describing and knows "the truth."

Taylor also explained why she previously asked to have the juvenile case sealed, saying it wasn't to protect herself but to protect her children. She said the request was denied from the start and maintained the details would eventually come to light anyway.

She added she's made significant progress in the case, despite calling the court process slow, and said Saturday marked the first day she'd regained her son for what she described as her longest stretch of parenting time so far.

Taylor also questioned the timing of additional information being leaked, noting it came the same day she got him back for five days.

Taylor also addressed several issues raised in the court filings. She said she has never forced her daughter, Indy, to change her younger brother Ever's diapers, explaining Indy simply enjoys helping.

She also discussed claims about an emotional outburst during a supervised visit, saying she stepped outside to take a breather because she believed it was the best way to de-escalate her emotions.

Taylor also took issue with comments attributed to a therapist in the filing, saying she'd only met with that therapist a few times and didn't feel supported. She said she's a strong advocate for mental health and currently works with both a licensed therapist and a life coach.