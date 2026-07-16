'Mormon Wives' Cast Mass Unfollows Taylor Frankie Paul, Cuts Friendship Ties

Looks like the drama surrounding the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' crew has spilled off-screen ... because several cast members have officially cut their social media ties with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Fans recently noticed a wave of unfollows from multiple women in the group ... sparking speculation that there may be more fractures existing behind the scenes.

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An important wrinkle to the story ... Taylor actually unfollowed the women long before they decided to hit the same button this week -- excluding Taylor's bestie and ally Jessi Draper.

Two of the women -- Miranda Hope and Layla Taylor -- addressed the situation directly, explaining why they finally returned the unfollow after months of leaving Taylor on her following list.

Miranda added it simply "didn't make sense to keep investing in something one-sided," suggesting she felt the friendship had already run its course after Taylor's earlier decision to unfollow.

And as we already told you ... TFP went full throttle on calling out 'SLOMW' alum Whitney Leavitt for seemingly unfollowing her -- accusing Whit of preying on her downfall.

The mass social media cleanup has fans wondering whether there's any chance of reconciliation among the cast, especially as relationships within the group continue to shift in the public eye.

As we previously reported ... sources told us TFP has filmed the intro credits for the current season of the hit Hulu series ... however, she's not expected to film anything else -- translation: fans can expect no final confessional from her.