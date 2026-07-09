Taylor Frankie Paul Returns to 'Mormon Wives' After Production Pause

Taylor Frankie Paul is returning to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" for its turbulent fifth season ... but her participation will be limited, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... TFP will be filming the intro credits over the next two days ... but she's not expected to film anything else ... meaning no final confessional from her.

This is a huge development ... production on season 5 was temporarily halted on the popular Hulu show in mid-March following a heated blow-up between TFP and Dakota Mortensen during filming.

Since then, Taylor has been locked in heated custody battles with Dakota and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, over their three shared children.

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'SLOMW' stars Jessi Draper, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, and more got together to film a clip Wednesday ... in which they danced around to "Big Time Rush" and said they're "surviving."

TFP commented ... "Looks like thriving to me, I'll show you surviving."

Now we know ... TFP will get in on the fun today and tomorrow ... but again, just to film the season's intro.

Our production sources tell us they are hopeful and confident the series will be renewed for a sixth season ... but Hulu has yet to pull the trigger.