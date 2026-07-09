Jessi Draper Fires Back At Backlash Over MomTok Post, Confirms She's Filming with Costars

Jessi Draper is clapping back at haters after she and her 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' costars posted a video about "surviving," as Taylor Frankie Paul is still MIA and fighting in court over child custody issues.

ICYMI, Jessi, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor and more got together to film the below clip Wednesday ... in which they danced around to "Big Time Rush" by the Nickelodeon boy band of the same name and said they're "surviving." TFP commented ... "Looks like thriving to me, I’ll show you surviving."

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Jessi responded to the following backlash from fans ... confirming that she and a "group" are filming for the show, but that doesn't take away from her friendship with Taylor. She explains she's vehemently defended Taylor from the get-go and still talks to her every single day, but that doesn't mean she can't be friends with other people in the MomTok group.

She goes on to tell fans they have no idea what's happening behind the scenes -- including a rough patch for her, personally -- and suggests they watch the show when the next season drops ... adding that all their burning questions will be answered.

TMZ broke the news in April that select members of the cast would find their way back in front of cameras following the drama between Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, that forced production to halt in March.

It doesn't appear that TFP has jumped back into the mix, but we understand she's welcome back and will likely film at some point.

Play video content Video: Judge Calls Out Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota's Bid to Seal Court Records Utah State Courts

For now, though, she's worried about sorting through personal matters -- she was back in court Wednesday after Dakota accused her of violating a protective order by allegedly trying to arrange an extra visit with their son, Ever, while she was in rehab.

He showed the court some eye-popping alleged texts between them, including one in which Taylor called Ever's cries "annoying" and another in which she allegedly said he "didn't deserve the domestic violence."