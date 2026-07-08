Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Claims She Thinks Son's Cries Are 'Annoying'

Dakota Mortensen claims Taylor Frankie Paul called their son Ever's cries for him "annoying" in a private text message ... and we're told it's just one of several explosive alleged admissions his attorneys are putting before a judge in their ongoing custody battle.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Dakota's legal team filed a motion asking a judge to set aside a previous stipulation ahead of Wednesday's hearing, attaching dozens of exhibits they say contain text conversations between the exes.

According to the exhibit titles, Dakota alleges Taylor said Ever's cries for him were "annoying," admitted he "didn't deserve the domestic violence," planned to sabotage Dakota, and mocked his safety concerns.

Other exhibits are described as showing Taylor asking Dakota to disparage two unidentified people, baiting him during multiple exchanges, admitting she dissociates, provoking him over a medical issue before attacking him, sending dozens of unanswered texts between midnight and 4 AM, sending graphically intimate messages about Dakota's lip tattoo, and cycling from arousal to anger in her texts.

In Taylor's previous court filings, she portrayed Dakota as being obsessed with her and pointed to the lip tattoo as evidence.

In addition to the exhibits, Dakota's legal team submitted declarations from two witnesses in support of the motion .... although we don't know the contents of those declarations.

A source close to TFP tells TMZ ... the other side continues to wage a misinformation campaign against her, twisting facts and taking them out of context. We're told Taylor looks forward to addressing this through the proper channels in court.

The latest court filing comes weeks after Dakota accused Taylor of violating a protective order by allegedly trying to arrange an extra visit with Ever, while she was in rehab.