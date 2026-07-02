Taylor Frankie Paul Must Pass Drug Tests to Regain Parenting Time, Judge Orders

Taylor Frankie Paul has been ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing ... as her custody battle with ex-husband Tate Paul takes another turn.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Utah judge has ordered "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star to undergo drug and alcohol testing and, if the results are clean, she will get to have unsupervised parenting time with their kids.

If there's a positive test for any unprescribed drugs or alcohol, however, her parenting will have to be supervised.

It's all part of a ruling that partially granted Tate's request to reconsider an earlier decision denying his bid for a temporary restraining order that would change their custody arrangement of their two children ... Indy and Ocean.

As TMZ first reported, Tate recently asked the court to take another look at its earlier decision ... submitting text messages and other materials he claimed raised concerns about Taylor's recent treatment stay and her ability to safely parent.

While the judge rejected several of Tate's claims for lack of evidence, Taylor was still ordered to provide records from her treatment if requested by DCFS.

If TFP's tests come back clean, she'll regain unsupervised parenting time. If not ... supervised visits will continue, and the court will hold a hearing on Tate's request for a TRO.