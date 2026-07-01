Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex-Husband's Bid for Restraining Order Denied

Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband Tate Paul just got denied on his bid for an emergency restraining order ... a move her side believes was masterminded by her other ex, Dakota Mortensen.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, a judge found many of the allegations being used in Tate's temporary restraining order request listing concerns for their two children were based on hearsay and lacked corroborating evidence ... leading the court to rule there was no "immediate and irreparable harm" that would require an emergency change to the custody arrangement.

In denying the motion, the judge also noted Tate had left the children with Taylor for about a week in June while he traveled to Iceland.

As TMZ first reported, Tate filed court documents this week seeking a restraining order against Taylor and asking the court to give him custody of the two children.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

And we broke the news ... the 2023 incident in which Taylor was captured on video attacking then-boyfriend Dakota and throwing a metal barstool that inadvertently struck her daughter was cited by Tate as part of his new bid for custody.

As you know ... Taylor was arrested following the incident but did not serve time behind bars.