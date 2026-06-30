Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Tate Files For Restraining Order in Divorce Case

Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband beelined it to a Utah courthouse seeking a restraining order and sole custody of their kids ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tate Paul filed the request Tuesday against "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star with the former couple's 2022 divorce proceedings.

Sources close to Tate tell TMZ ... he has also filed to seek sole custody of their two children ... Indy and Ocean.

The docs show Tate also submitted five exhibits and a declaration in support of his request. All of the filings are under seal, and as a result, it's unclear what prompted Tate to seek the restraining order.

Taylor and Tate have continued to navigate co-parenting and legal issues since their split, with their post-divorce relationship frequently drawing public attention.

As TMZ previously reported, Taylor's more recent ex, Dakota Mortensen, called police earlier this year over concerns involving his protective order with Taylor and issues surrounding the custody exchange of their child ... just as Taylor is preparing for the potential release of her season of "The Bachelorette."