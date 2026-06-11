'SLOMW' Star Miranda Hope Shades Taylor Frankie Paul Over Social Media Use

Play video content Video: Miranda Hope Reveals Current Status of Taylor Frankie Paul Friendship Sorry We're Cyrus

Miranda Hope is throwing a little shade Taylor Frankie Paul's way while opening up about where their friendship stands these days ... and spoiler alert, they're not exactly back to BFF status!

Speaking on the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star described their relationship as more of a gray area these days ... though she didn't sound bitter, chalking it up to being in a different season of life.

Miranda explained that in any big friend group, not every friendship operates the same way ... and while she and Taylor were once inseparable, life has changed ... and neither is pouring the same energy into the friendship these days.

She also suggested fans have become way too invested in her relationship with Taylor, saying people need to realize friendships come in different forms ... and when reality TV enters the equation, staying attached at the hip just isn't realistic.

As you'll recall, Miranda publicly condemned Taylor's behavior after her scandal erupted earlier this year -- including the now-infamous video of Taylor throwing a stool at Dakota Mortensen -- but it sounds like things may have thawed somewhat behind the scenes.