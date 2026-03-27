'SLOMW' Miranda Posts About 'Betrayal' After Jessi Kissed Her Ex-Husband

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" production may still be on pause ... but the drama continues to erupt, even behind the scenes.

One of the women from the hit Hulu show, Miranda Hope, took to TikTok after reports swirled about her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, being caught making out recently with her fellow MomTok member Jessi Draper ... and the shade was thrown.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Hope captions the post with "GRWM while I process my friend group being a waiting room for my ex-husband" -- GRWM meaning "get ready with me" for those who aren't chronically online -- and she's clearly alluding to the recent scandal involving her baby daddy ... along with his history of getting with other members of her girl group.

The reality star adds "it's not even betrayal at this point, it's a tradition" ... seemingly not surprised that yet another one of her friends fell for Chase's charm. MH also included an audio clip about a "backstabber," which seems to be an intentional choice ... given the situation at hand.

As we previously reported, Miranda posted a bouquet of flowers on social media Thursday and an accompanying note from Jessi, who said she understands if Miranda is upset with her -- and is "so sorry" ... leading fans to speculate what JD could be apologizing for.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that ... it’s true Chase and Jessi kissed. We’re told it’s never happened before and was very much in the moment.

Our sources say Chase told Miranda about the kiss the next day -- and has been profusely apologizing to her ever since, though it's unclear if Miranda has forgiven them ... but to the looks of it, a pardon from Miranda may still be on ice.