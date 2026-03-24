'SLOMW' Jordan Ngatikaura Denied Restraining Order Against Ex Jessi Draper

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jessi Draper just got a small victory in her divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura ... Jordan's request for a temporary restraining order against her was just denied, TMZ has learned.

Page Six was the first to report the TRO -- which Jessi opposed -- was tossed out by a judge.

Jordan filed the request as a part of their ongoing divorce case which began Thursday after 5 years of marriage and 2 children together.

We broke the story ... Jessi and Jordan listed their Salt Lake City home amid speculation the two were splitting -- and after seeing their relationship run its course on 'Mormon Wives,' it seems clear the couple is officially dunzo.

Last week, Jordan told us ... "While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition."