Jessi Draper Says Husband Jordan Blackmailed Her With Marciano Affair

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Jessi Draper aired out her and Jordan Ngatikaura's dirty laundry on "Call Her Daddy" ... claiming her estranged husband blackmailed her over her Marciano Brunette affair -- all while she covered up his own alleged cheating scandal.

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star held nothing back as she sat down with Alex Cooper in an interview released Wednesday ... saying Jordan would threaten to release text messages between her and Marciano before the world found out about them secretly locking lips during Season 3 of the show.

At one point, Jessi even claims she was chasing him around the house trying to grab his phone so he didn't publish the evidence on TikTok -- and Jordan allegedly started recording her and compared her to Taylor Frankie Paul ... asking if he should call the cops.

Remember ... Taylor had already been arrested for assault against her ex, Dakota Mortensen. TMZ published footage of Taylor attacking Dakota with bar chairs ... plus body cam footage of police at her Utah home following the incident and leading to her arrest.

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Jessi says the fact Jordan hung her Marciano hook-up over her head to control her was totally hypocritical, because she claims she saw hard proof that her husband had been seeking out escorts ... and had even arranged to meet one at a hotel. And, she says everyone knew she never did more with Marciano than kiss him.

She adds Jordan allegedly fishing for escorts was all before they began filming 'SLOMW' ... and she protected him through it all.

TMZ broke the news -- Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi last week after 5 years of marriage ... and after they had broken up a handful of times over the years.

He also took a note from Dakota's book and attempted to obtain a restraining order against Jessi ... but it was denied Tuesday.

Lots of drama going on in Utah right now!