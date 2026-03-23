'Mormon Wives' Jessi Draper Seen Out For First Time Since Divorce, Restraining Order

While Jessi Draper's marriage may be ending, life goes on. "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star was snapped shopping with her mom, Diana Draper, and her daughter Jovi on Sunday ... and we have the pics.

As you can see, Jessi stepped out sans wedding ring during the family outing in Highland, Utah. The reality TV star kept cool in a purple crop-top in the unseasonably warm weather.

Despite the sunny forecast, a dark cloud descended on Jessi's marriage ... which now appears kaput.

As we reported ... Jessi's estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce in a Utah court Thursday after 5 years of marriage. Not only that ... Jordan filed a request for a temporary restraining order, which Jessi is fighting.

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