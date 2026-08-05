Nolan Wells' Friends Lawyer Up With Attorney Who Represented President Trump

Nolan Wells' friends have had enough of being accused online over his death ... and they're bringing in one of President Trump's heavy hitters to fight back.

"The Officer Tatum Show" host Brandon Tatum reports attorney J. Tyler Cox -- who represents three of the young men caught up in the case -- has enlisted prominent defamation lawyer Edward Andrew Paltzik to help defend their names.

Paltzik has represented Trump in high-profile legal battles against CBS/Paramount, The New York Times, and BBC.

Tatum says the new legal muscle sends an unmistakable warning to anyone continuing to spread what he calls reckless and damaging allegations: be prepared to defend those claims in court.

He says the young men should be mourning Nolan -- not fighting for their reputations and futures -- and directed followers to a legal fund supporting their defense. The legal fund was set up by Dr. Benjamin Hudson in support of his son Warren -- as well as Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour, two other friends of Nolan's.

As TMZ previously reported ... Nolan's friend Bart Edmiston Jr. has already fired off a cease-and-desist letter to OnlyFans model Kymbra Li, accusing her of falsely linking him to Nolan's death and an alleged cover-up.

The online fury has also spilled into alleged criminal threats. A California man was arrested after authorities say he sent messages to Judge Ashlee Cole -- Warren's stepmother -- threatening her and her children.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Best Friend Denies Any Role in Teen's Mysterious Death The Officer Tatum Show

Warren previously sat down with Tatum ... denying having anything to do with Nolan’s death or tampering with his phone. Tatum later told TMZ he had no prior connection to Warren's family before they contacted him.