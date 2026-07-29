Nolan Wells Friend Warren Had No Ties to Brandon Tatum Before Interview

Play video content Video: Brandon Tatum TMZ.com

Journalist Brandon Tatum says he had no prior relationship with Mississippi Chancery Court Judge Ashlee Cole or Warren Hudson's family before they reached out ... pushing back on claims he was chosen because of an existing connection.

The "Officer Tatum Show" host sat down with "TMZ In the Know" to discuss Nolan Wells' death and addressed speculation Cole sought him out because his conservative politics made him a friendly platform for Warren's family.

Tatum says he'd never spoken with Cole before she contacted him, adding it's only natural for a parent trying to tell a loved one's story to choose someone they trust to present it fairly. He compared it to Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, turning to attorney Ben Crump to advocate for her family after her son's death.

Tatum also pushed back on claims Cole's position as a sitting judge creates a conflict in the case, arguing she presides over family court matters and has no authority over a criminal investigation.

He adds that if Cole had the kind of influence as some critics suggest, Warren wouldn't be publicly accused of killing his best friend or need a social media platform to tell his version of events.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Best Friend Denies Any Role in Teen's Mysterious Death The Officer Tatum Show

As TMZ previously reported ... Warren joined Tatum for an interview and said he had nothing to do with Nolan's death or any alleged tampering with the teen's phone.