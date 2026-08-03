Nolan Wells' Friends Raise Money for Legal Fund, Say They're 'Wrongly Blamed' for His Death

Nolan Wells' friends want to lawyer up after they say they've been "wrongly blamed" for his death ... and have raised close to their fundraising goal to do just that.

Benjamin Hudson -- dad of Nolan's so-called best friend Warren -- launched a fundraiser on GiveSendGo to cover legal costs of the friends he says have been "targeted" since the teen's mysterious death ... and it's already raised close to their $100K goal.

According to the fundraiser, Warren and Nolan's other friends Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour have been facing an onslaught of threats and allegedly defamatory remarks.

It says ... "They have been falsely and wrongly blamed by individuals online and in the media of either directly or indirectly having a hand in Nolan's death."

According to the Sun Herald, all three of them were with Nolan on July 4 ... before he went missing on Horn Island.

The fundraiser claims the backlash Warren, Jax and Morgan are facing is the work of "race baiters" who sicced a "deranged army" on them. It says things got so bad that some people allegedly went into hiding.

It ripped into Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump -- who is representing Nolan's family -- accusing them of spreading lies and false narratives "with no accountability."

Play video content Video: Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $50K Rewards for Information in Nolan Wells Death WLOX

The fundraiser's description says it was created "for the sole purpose of fighting these individuals." The boys are planning to defend themselves against any potential wrongful death lawsuits coming their way, as well as dish out some suits themselves.

They say they're going to go after the "litany of slander and libel" they say is being spread by Crump, influencers, news outlets, and "local provocateurs."

As you know, Nolan's family is conducting an independent investigation into what happened to Nolan, who turned up dead after vanishing on the Fourth of July.

After the state completed its own autopsy, they passed his body on to Dr. Roger J. Mitchell, who says he didn't receive some of Nolan's body parts ... including his throat.