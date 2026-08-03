Nolan Wells Case: Woman Charged For Alleged Bomb Threats Against Mississippi Officials

An Ohio woman allegedly unleashed a barrage of bomb threats against Mississippi government offices following Nolan Wells' death ... placing nearly 30 menacing calls in less than an hour, according to federal prosecutors.

Michelle Francine Edwards was charged Thursday with transmitting a threatening communication across state lines after she allegedly targeted the George County Chancery Clerk's Office and Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say on July 23, Edwards called the clerk's office 21 times in just eight minutes using a blocked number ... allegedly warning employees, "Do not go outside," "the clock is ticking," and "die."

About 20 minutes later, she allegedly hit the sheriff's office with eight more calls while using *67 to conceal her number ... claiming there was a bomb outside and asking dispatchers whether they were "still in there."

The threats prompted a lockdown and a K-9 sweep of the building, though authorities found no explosives.

According to the complaint, investigators traced the calls through phone records and linked the number to Edwards through Cash App accounts and Cincinnati police records. Cell tower data also allegedly showed the phone settling near her Cincinnati address later that night.

As we reported ... 18-year-old Nolan vanished on the Fourth of July after taking a boat to Horn Island with friends, and his body was found along the shoreline two days later ... near where he was last seen alive.

An independent autopsy listed his cause and manner of death as undetermined, while results from the completed state autopsy remain under wraps.