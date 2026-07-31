Nolan Wells Case: See Alleged Death Threats Sent to Judge

A California man was arrested for allegedly sending death threats to the step-mom of one of Nolan Wells' friends ... the woman is a sitting judge in Mississippi, and now we have a visual of the hateful messages.

New legal docs obtained by TMZ show the DMs Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce allegedly sent Jackson County Chancery Judge Ashlee Cole ... alluding to a package with an explosive device inside.

Dumarce references Cole's family too ... her step-son is Warren Hudson, a friend of Nolan's who went on a popular podcast to push back on allegations Nolan's friends had something to do with his death.

As we reported ... police say Dumarce sent the threats over Facebook, and they tracked him down by tracing email IP addresses associated with his "yaeyae962" social media account and cross-referencing a date of birth, phone number, and street addresses tied to it.

Dumarce was arrested and charged with interstate transmission of a threatening communication, a federal crime carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Best Friend Claims Nolan Was Seen Hours After They Parted The Officer Tatum Show

As we've told you, Nolan's friends and their families have been receiving hateful messages ever since his death ... with many theorizing the group he hung out with on the Fourth of July had something to do with it.