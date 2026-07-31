Nolan Wells' Mother Vows to Always Fight For Him 27 Days After His Death
Nolan Wells' Mom Our Fight For Justice Will Never End!!!
Nolan Wells' mom made it clear Friday that the family will never stop fighting for justice for the late teen ... saying, "Your life matters to us."
Christine Wells-Wonsley posted on Instagram, remarking on how blessed the family was to love the 18-year-old ... a heartbreaking message in the midst of so many unanswered questions about his mysterious death.
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Christine says ... "Your father and I will always fight for you. Your life matters to us. There’s not a moment that goes by that we aren’t thinking of you. We are truly blessed to have you as a son. We all love you so much 🩵. #JusticeForNolanWells #Forever18"
As we reported ... Christine and Elmore Wonsley, along with a lot of people in their corner, have demanded a thorough investigation into their son's death ... as speculation has run rampant that there may've been foul play.
As you know, Nolan went missing after taking a boat out to Horn Island with friends on the Fourth of July. His body was found days later in the water.
As we reported ... the state autopsy report is now officially completed, but the results are still under wraps.