Nolan Wells Death: United Cajun Navy Providing All Their Info to Family, Cops

The United Cajun Navy has been working on Nolan Wells' case since his disappearance ... and now, they're sharing all the information they've gathered with his family and Mississippi authorities ... TMZ has learned.

Brian Trascher, United Cajun Navy VP, tells TMZ … the organization is sending a full report of its findings to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the D.A. and Nolan's family.

Brian tell us ... "Since we have been involved in the initial search, we have been getting hundreds of tips, which we have sifted through and compiled a report of our findings. The findings do not implicate anyone or anything and is solely meant as an investigative tool and not meant to draw a conclusion."

We're told the UCN report includes a timeline plus timestamped photos from tips, which came through their website, direct messages, emails, and more.

This comes two days after Dr. Benjamin Hudson, the father of Nolan's best friend Warren Hudson, told TMZ their family is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.

As you know, Nolan went out with several friends -- including Warren -- across several boats to celebrate the Fourth of July on Mississippi's Horn Island ... but he did not return with Warren or anyone in their group.

Warren's body was found on July 6 in the shallow waters surrounding the island ... near where he was last seen alive.

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Warren and his family have been subjected to intense death threats over the matter, as some have accused him of being involved in his death, which he vehemently denies.

Investigators are looking into Nolan's death, and they have so far found no evidence of a crime ... but there's been no clear answer as to why he died.

An independent autopsy commissioned by Nolan's family listed Nolan's cause and manner of death as "undetermined" pending further investigation.