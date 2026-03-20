Taylor Frankie Paul Spotted for First Time Since Release of 2023 Fight Video

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Taylor Frankie Paul's life turned upside down after video of her 2023 fight with Dakota Mortensen came out ... but, you wouldn't be able to tell by looking at her.

Photogs snapped the controversial reality star in Utah Friday ... chatting amiably with a friend while sitting in her car. She breaks into a big smile while they talk.

The star had been busy promoting her season of "The Bachelorette" -- which has now been canceled, as we told you ... but, now she's back in Utah and where we expect she'll hunker down and try to wait out the negative attention.

TFP wore a tuxedo t-shirt and sweats ... taking casual Friday to the max.

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We published the video of Taylor's brutal fight with her ex Mortensen from 2023 earlier this week ... and, Taylor has since been dropped from multiple brand partnerships.

As we mentioned, the new season of "The Bachelorette" is canned, and now even 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is no longer shooting.

Taylor's children weren't removed from her in the immediate aftermath of the violent encounter ... but, we've learned Taylor now won't be allowed to see the son she shared with Dakota, Ever, until early April.