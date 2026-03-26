Cops Send Taylor Frankie Paul Evidence to D.A. in Alleged 2026 Fight

Another batch of domestic violence allegations against Taylor Frankie Paul has made it to a district attorney's desk ... and they're weighing their options.

Draper Police Chief Rich Ferguson tells TMZ ... the City Prosecutor has submitted the case to the Salt Lake County District Attorney for evaluation ... this is regarding the alleged February incident in which TFP is accused of choking Dakota Mortensen and ripping a necklace off his neck.

According to Ferguson, the D.A. will determine if any charges will be filed ... but even if the D.A. doesn't file charges, the City Prosecutor could still decide to bring forth more legal action in the case.

The situation is very serious for TFP because she's still on probation after pleading guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault following a fight with Dakota in 2023. As you know ... TFP was captured on video in that attack.

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But Draper City police were recently handed this case, in which Taylor is accused of attacking Dakota in February. Sources close to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" production told TMZ ... Dakota and Taylor were spending time together at his place when they started fighting about Dakota's romantic past -- namely his hookup with cast member Shinia Powell.

And we've just learned, Dakota went to the police department in West Jordan, Utah last month regarding yet another instance in which TFP allegedly attacked him, this time in 2024.