'SLOMW' Miranda Hope Single After Pepe Garcia Date, Interested In Other Islander

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Miranda Hope sparked romance rumors with her recent Pepe Garcia dinner date ... but TMZ has learned she's still very much single ... and it sounds like she's got options.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Miranda is simply having fun right now and Pepe isn't the only 'Love Island' star currently catching her attention and getting some of her time.

As for who the other Islander might be? That's still under wraps ... but we're told the Pepe connection began when he slid into her DMs. Shooters shoot.

As we first reported ... Miranda and Pepe met up for dinner while Miranda was in Miami for Swim Week ... but there wasn't any PDA.

Our sources say there's nothing serious brewing between Miranda and Pepe.