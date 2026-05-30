'Secret Lives' Jordan Ngatikaura Makes Out With Woman at Bar After Divorce Filing

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jordan Ngatikaura's embracing the single life with both lips ... because we've got video of him smooching a mystery woman.

Check out the video taken on May 10 ... which shows Jordan all over a woman -- enjoying a passionate embrace.

They're totally wrapped up in one another ... not caring they're engaged in a VERY public display of affection.

The not-so-secret love life of Ngatikaura has heated up quickly ... remember, he filed for divorce from Jessi Draper in the middle of March after about five years of marriage. Draper has since accused Ngatikaura of emotional abuse.

While Jordan clearly enjoyed a fun evening romp with this lady at the bar, sources tell us it ain't all that serious ... Jordan's just dating around.

Our sources point out his divorce is far from finalized ... so jumping back into a serious relationship isn't in the cards for him.

Jessi's moved on quickly, too ... hooking up with 'SLOMW' costar Miranda Hope's ex-husband -- and then apologizing with a bouquet of flowers.