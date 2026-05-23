Celebrate Taylor Frankie Paul's 32nd Birthday with Her Hottest Shots!

Taylor Frankie Paul had a rough year, to say the least.

From baby daddy drama with Dakota Mortensen to her scrapped season of "The Bachelorette" to that alleged domestic violence video ... TFP's rep has been raked over the coals.

But maybe we press pause on that for just a moment, because today's her birthday! And in honor of the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star turning 32, we've got some hot shots for you!!!