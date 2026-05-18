Teresa Giudice Flippin' Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 54th Bday!

The only thing we're flippin' out over today is Teresa Giudice's sexy shots ... We'll let her handle the table-flipping 😜!

Real talk, today marks the reality TV icon's 54th birthday -- who's ready for some cake?!

A white-hot bikini goes a long way, but when you've got a rockin' bod like this New Jersey baddie ... the lesser the fabric, the bigger the moment!

Check out the gallery ... There's plenty of more eye-candy ahead!