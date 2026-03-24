Margaret Josephs Won't Return to 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

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Margaret Josephs says her time on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is coming to an end ... announcing she's bowing out after eight seasons on the hit reality show.

The reality TV star revealed the news on Instagram Tuesday morning ... sharing a clip from a serene vacation spot, telling fans she's decided to focus on her career as a fashion designer and her family instead of putting her efforts into more 'RHONJ.'

Josephs says she's been in talks with Bravo and Andy Cohen since December ... and, after many long conversations, she's decided it's just time for her to move on.

MJ seems to be leaving the show on good terms though ... thanking everyone from NBCUniversal, Bravo, and the whole team that puts together 'RHONJ.'

Josephs promises this won't be the last time fans see her on TV ... and she ends the clip by saying she's excited for all the new opportunities in her future.

If you don't know ... Margaret joined 'RHONJ' prior to Season 7 as part of a pretty major cast shakeup at the time. She's the third-longest tenured main cast member in the show's history ... with only Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga appearing as main cast members in more seasons.