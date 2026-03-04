'RHOSLC' Production Resumes as Cast Discusses Mary Cosby's Son's Death

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is officially back in production and cameras were rolling as the cast addressed the devastating recent death of Mary Cosby's son ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the show tell us filming for Season 7 resumed Tuesday after briefly being paused in the wake of Robert Cosby Jr.'s sudden death. We're told the women -- minus Mary -- gathered at one cast member's home for their first group shoot of the new season.

We're told the cast discussed Robert's death on camera, marking an emotional return to production.

As for Mary, she's not stepping away from the show entirely. As we first reported ... sources say she still plans to participate in Season 7 -- but chose not to film this week as she continues to grieve. We're told she has been telling people she believes returning to work will ultimately help her mental health during this difficult time.

As we first reported ... filming was postponed last week after Mary learned of Robert's death. The show was in pre-production. We broke the story ... the SLC cast has put aside any lingering on-camera drama and past fractures to rally around Mary.