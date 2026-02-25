'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Filming Postponed After Mary Cosby's Son's Death

Mary Cosby wasn't shooting "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" when she found out her son, Robert Jr., had passed away ... but that doesn't mean it won't be mentioned.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 7 is in pre-preproduction and wasn't shooting at the time of Robert's death.

Shooting was supposed to start this week ... but has been postponed due to the tragedy.

Even though the show wasn't filming yet ... our sources say it's safe to assume it will be a major storyline on this season of the show.

We broke the story ... Salt Lake City Police Department officers received a call about a "full arrest / medical emergency” for a 23-year-old male around 6:13 PM Monday.

Fire department officials and paramedics were dispatched to the scene ... where they found Mary's son, Robert Jr., dead at the scene.

Cosby had dealt with a difficult few months leading up to his passing. He was arrested for trespassing and assault in September 2025. His wife, Alexiana Smokoff, filed for divorce several months later.

Robert was 23 years old.