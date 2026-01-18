'RHOSLC' Star Angie Katsanevas Trolls Lisa Barlow Over Ben Affleck Snub

Angie Katsanevas wasted no time piling on after Ben Affleck admitted he doesn't remember ever meeting Lisa Barlow.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star trolled her co-star in the comments of a Bravo fan post showing Affleck looking clueless about Barlow, writing ... "He didn't know Lisa but he recognized Celia." Celia is Angie's pet poodle.

The dig reignited fallout from a season 6 episode in which Barlow name-dropped Affleck and Blake Lively as the reason she skipped Katsanevas' girls' trip.

"I'll be with Ben Affleck, and you'll be with Bronwyn," Barlow said on a FaceTime call. But when Access Hollywood recently asked Affleck about the supposed meetup, the actor said he didn't remember Barlow and hadn't been to Utah in nearly a decade.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I don't want to embarrass her," Affleck said. "You don't remember everyone you meet."