'RHOSC's Jen Shah Released From Prison, Now Under Supervision

Jen Shah may be out of prison ... but she's still under the watchful eye of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

TMZ can confirm "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum left Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas Wednesday morning ... but she is now subject to community confinement overseen by the BOP's Phoenix Residential Reentry Management Office. This means Jen is either in home confinement or a halfway house.

Jen still has 5 years of post-release supervision, with required drug and alcohol testing. She'll participate in an outpatient mental health program, and she must continue to take prescribed medication. And she still owes more than $6.5 million in restitution.

For privacy reasons, her exact location has yet to be unveiled. The development was first reported by People.

Jen spent 33 months behind bars in Texas after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to an elaborate telemarketing scheme, in which she was accused of defrauding elderly and vulnerable people out of millions of dollars.

The reality star was arrested back in 2021 and initially pled not guilty. Her lawyer stated she was "totally innocent." However, she reversed her plea in July 2022.