'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Not Guilty with Fresh New Hairdo

Jen Shah has pleaded not guilty to the charges in her telemarketing scam case ... and it seems she prepped for it by getting her hair done.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star appeared in a federal court in Manhattan on Friday via video conference call with her lawyers, and entered not guilty pleas to both charges -- conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

As we previously told you ... Jen was released on strict conditions after her arrest, and on Friday the judge granted her continued release on a $1 million personal recognizance bond.

The judge said there is a flight risk with Shah but gave her 2 weeks to fork over a $250k secured bond in cash or property in order to remain out of jail until her trial ... which is set for Oct. 18.

In other news ... Jen apparently spent the evening before her arraignment getting her hair silk-pressed and just chilling out.

BTW -- Shah's assistant Stuart Smith, who was arrested with her and is facing the same charges in their alleged fraud scheme, also pleaded not guilty and was granted continued release on a $1 mil personal recognizance bond.