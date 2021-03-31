'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Gets Strict Spending, Travel Limits After Release

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah is out on bond from federal custody following her arrest for wire fraud ... but there are some big strings attached.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Shah is banned from traveling outside of Utah without permission, had to forfeit her passport so she can't leave the U.S. and she can't use her credit cards without prior permission either.

In addition, she's prohibited from transferring any assets worth more than $10k, and of course ... can't engage in any telemarketing activities while out on bond.

As we reported ... the 'Housewife' was busted by the feds Tuesday in Salt Lake City and is facing a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge and a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge.

Shah is accused of participating in a nationwide telemarketing scheme with her assistant, Stuart Smith, in which they allegedly targeted many elderly people.

She's scheduled to appear before a federal judge Wednesday afternoon for her arraignment.