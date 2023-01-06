'RHOSLC' Jen Shah Arrives to Court for Sentencing in Wire Fraud Case

Play video content NBC

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star, Jen Shah, is in federal court eagerly awaiting her punishment for committing wire fraud -- and, as ya might expect, she's dressed to the nines for her big day.

Jen showed up at the courthouse in NYC wearing a cheetah print get-up ... so, the judge won't have any trouble spotting the defendant.

As we reported, Jen was arrested back in 2021 for targeting and scamming folks out of their money with an alleged telemarketing scheme ... she initially pled not guilty, with her lawyer saying she was "totally innocent."

That all changed in July, when she pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing ... and as part of her deal, prosecutors dropped one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The deal called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison, and possibly being on the hook for around $9 mil in restitution to victims of the fraud. Jen herself has asked for 3 years.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds were gunning for a 10-year sentence against the reality star in December ... giving a laundry list of reasons why she's the "most culpable person charged in this case."