Jen Shah Skips 'RHOSLC' Reunion Show Filming Ahead of Sentencing in Fraud Case
12/16/2022 9:22 AM PT
9:41 AM PT -- Jen Shah just addressed her absence, saying at first she was not invited to attend the reunion, but show honchos changed their minds two weeks ago -- asking her to attend.
She says, "I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to disuss anything related to my legal case or sentenching. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected discuss this "storyline."
She continues, "That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life - my family."
Jen Shah was a no-show for the taping of the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' reunion ... TMZ has learned.
Production sources tell us the 'RHOSLC' stars are filming the show Friday in New York City, but Jen skipped out despite being invited to join her fellow costars and Andy Cohen.
We're told the reunion show is still moving forward without Jen ... it's Hollywood, after all, and the show must go on. Our sources say Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose are on set with Andy.
Jen's got other things on her mind these days ... she's awaiting sentencing in her federal case after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was arrested back in March 2021 and next month a judge will decide her fate -- she's facing up to 14 years.
By not showing up, Jen's also avoiding questions about her counterfeit designer bag collection ... as we first told you, the feds seized a ton of Jen's possessions when agents raided her home, including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.
It appears Jen is home in Utah, hanging out with family ... far from the reunion show taping.
